Gears of snapback against Iran likely to start turning - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The snapback mechanism of the comprehensive joint action plan on Iran's nuclear program may be activated by October 2025, Iranian expert on European affairs Mourtaza Mekki told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU member states' adoption of the anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency is a step towards activating the snapback mechanism. This move could further complicate Iran's nuclear program and pose a significant risk to the country. Therefore, it is necessary to seriously think about it and prevent it.

Mekki pointed out that there are other fish to fry when it comes to the current influences on Iran's nuclear program. The EU and US are pulling out all the stops to put the squeeze on Iran by leveraging these issues. It would seem that the issue of Iran's nuclear program is not a priority for European countries.

He added that a number of issues, including Iran's cooperation with Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Iran's missile program, and support for a number of groups in the Middle East, are in the spotlight more than Iran's nuclear program.

“If Iran intends to alleviate the current tensions and conflicts with European Union member states, it should follow direct talks with the US. If an agreement is reached between Tehran and Washington, EU member states will also support this agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

A complaint from one of the participating countries alleging a violation of the plan by another party triggers the various stages under provisions 36 and 37 of the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action. The complaining country may bring the matter before the UN Security Council if the stages remain unreachable. Should the UN Security Council accept Iran's complaint, it could reinstate international sanctions against Iran. Furthermore, it empowers the members of the UN Security Council to approve a military operation against Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol in accordance with the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel