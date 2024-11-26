Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
“SAT-SAS-2024” joint military exercise of Turkish, Azerbaijani armies continues (PHOTO)

Society Materials 26 November 2024 18:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise held at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris with the participation of the underwater offense and underwater defense units of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, on the next day of the exercise, the marine special forces units practically fulfilled the tasks of organizing circular protection and defense while rappelling from a helicopter into the simulated enemy's rear.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the fulfillment of the assigned tasks.

