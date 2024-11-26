“SAT-SAS-2024” joint military exercise of Turkish, Azerbaijani armies continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise held at the Aksaz Naval Base in Marmaris with the participation of the underwater offense and underwater defense units of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, on the next day of the exercise, the marine special forces units practically fulfilled the tasks of organizing circular protection and defense while rappelling from a helicopter into the simulated enemy's rear.

Servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the fulfillment of the assigned tasks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel