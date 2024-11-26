Azerbaijan unveils metrics of its oil export dynamics to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan shipped out 89,712 tons of crude oil and oil products to France, bringing in $57.8 million from January through October of this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that exports decreased by 61.6 million, or 51.9 percent, in value and 109,294 tons, or 54.9 percent, in volume compared to the same period last year.

To note, Azerbaijan exported 199,000 tons of crude oil and oil products from bituminous rocks to France, valued at $118.6 million from January through October last year.

