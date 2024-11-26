Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia give thumbs up on establishing joint business council

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 26. Tajikistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint business council, Trend reports via the CCI.

The signing took place during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

The memorandum focuses on creating a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation, developing trade and economic relations, attracting investments, and implementing joint projects between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia.

The document was signed by the CCI Chairman Jamshed Jumakhonzoda and the FSC President Hassan Al-Huwaizi.

The signing ceremony followed with a bilateral meeting, during which the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, priority areas in trade, investment, and joint projects, as well as preparations for the first meeting of the Business Council of Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

