Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Germany strike deal on cooperation expansion

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Germany, Sadyr Zhaparov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier held talks in Berlin to explore opportunities for enhancing Kyrgyz-German cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz President, Zhaparov met with Steinmeier as part of his official visit to Germany.

During their one-on-one meeting, the leaders discussed prospects for collaboration in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also addressed key issues on the global international agenda and measures to ensure regional security.

Both heads of state expressed mutual readiness to further develop and strengthen Kyrgyz-German relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

To note, Zhaparov arrived in Germany for his official visit on November 25, following a visit to Austria.

