Kyrgyzstan presents several initiatives at SPECA forum in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan presented several key initiatives at the forum of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The initiatives include:

- implementation of a program for the development of a green economy;

- introduction of extended producer and importer responsibility;

- development of hydropower and renewable energy sources;

- construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 in partnership with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan;

- a mechanism for debt-for-climate and sustainable development projects.

The forum discussed key issues such as energy, climate change, transport infrastructure, and gender equality.

The outcomes of the event will be reflected in the Dushanbe Declaration, aimed at advancing trade, attracting investment, and promoting the adoption of innovative technologies.

Choro Seyitov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, delivered a speech during the event. He called for the active integration of innovations to improve efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and preserve natural resources.

SPECA, established in 1998 by the United Nations, aims to promote economic development and strengthen regional cooperation.