Kyrgyzstan enjoys strong potential to intensify co-op with Germany - President Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan has strong potential to intensify cooperation with Germany, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said during talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an expanded-format meeting, Trend reports.

The president emphasized that Kyrgyzstan's collaboration with Germany spans a wide range of areas, from sustainable political dialogue to joint projects in the economy, healthcare, and vocational education.

Zhaparov highlighted the significant projects Kyrgyzstan is implementing with German assistance and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's commitment to supporting Germany's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the Kyrgyz government's legislative measures to strengthen investor protection and enhance the country's investment climate, highlighting the promising potential for expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.

Moreover, Zhaparov raised the issue of Kyrgyzstan's state debt conversion with Germany and highlighted the country's ongoing large-scale energy and infrastructure projects. He also noted the active development of various sectors, including industry, agriculture, tourism, and more.

During the discussions, Zhaparov emphasized the growing importance of climate change cooperation, citing the melting of glaciers and the associated threats. He reiterated his initiative to establish a Regional Center for Energy-Efficient Technologies in Bishkek in partnership with Germany.

Chancellor Scholz, for his part, reaffirmed Germany's strong commitment to its partnership with Kyrgyzstan, expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop.

