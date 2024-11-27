Azerbaijan tallies souls undergoing this year's rehabilitation aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. In the first ten months of this year, a remarkable achievement has been realized with over 10,300 individuals with disabilities receiving rehabilitation support in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

In common terms, the State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation successfully deployed a total of 82,800 rehabilitation aids from January through October 2024, showcasing a commitment to enhancing support and optimizing outcomes in the realm of healthcare and social services.

"Among the provided aids, there were 4,600 wheelchairs (including 153 motorized wheelchairs), 1,700 prostheses for upper and lower limbs, as well as 2,000 hearing aids, 2,300 crutches, and 149 corsets.

Additionally, 2,900 pairs of shoe prosthetics, 5,400 pairs of orthopedic shoes, and other rehabilitation tools were provided to those in need," the Ministry statement said.

