Uzbekistan, Germany open joint economic chamber in Hamburg

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan and Germany opened a joint economic chamber in Hamburg, Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Trend.

The newly established structure will become an effective platform for strengthening trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, realization of joint projects, and promotion of mutual interests of business circles.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Germany grew to $856.9 million from January through September 2024. This is 9.2 percent more compared to the same period last year ($784.2 million in January-September 2023).

Germany ranked among the 10 top trading partners of Uzbekistan in terms of trade turnover over the period.

Uzbekistan's exports to Germany in the first nine months of 2024 totaled $63.1 million, while imports from Germany reached $793.9 million during this period.