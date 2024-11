BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Works on the creation of tourist infrastructure are starting in Laza village of Gusar district, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

The State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has started preparations in this regard.

The agency predicted that the implementation of the mentioned works will cost 1.1 million manat ($646,000).

