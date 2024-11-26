Iran assesses each proposal based on its own interests - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Iran considers every proposal, including any proposal for talks between Iran and the US, towards its interests, the spokesperson of the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a briefing in Tehran on November 26, Trend reports.

According to her, every discussion and dialog requires the creation of mutual respect and trust. A number of steps should be taken regarding mutual respect.

Mohajerani stated that a number of issues, including those related to the country's nuclear program, will be discussed in Geneva at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany).

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the resolution on November 21 with 19 votes against Iran, in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also requested it to provide a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions. This decision was made by the Iranian parliament at the end of 2020, resulting in the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.