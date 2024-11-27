Supplier role in carbon-free economy to propel green growth - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Becoming a supplier for a carbon-free economy will contribute to environmental growth and a reduction in global emissions, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a recent post on his X page, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with Harvard University, developed the Green Growth Portal, accessible at https://growthlab.app/greenplexity, and launched it during COP29 to assist countries and investors in enhancing their green transition strategies.

Professor Ricardo Hausmann, the founder and director of Harvard's Growth Lab, led the design of this interactive tool, which makes use of extensive research data on the green value chain.

The Green Growth Portal is envisioned to support the establishment of industrial facilities, the creation of new markets, and the identification of development pathways focused on decarbonization. By enabling countries and businesses to position themselves as suppliers in the decarbonized economy, the portal will foster green growth and significantly contribute to the global effort to reduce emissions," the minister's publication reads.

On November 15, during COP29 in Baku, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the "Growth Lab" International Development Center at Harvard University unveiled the global "Green Growth Portal."

Come 2025, the ball will be rolling with full-scale operations, with free access for all users.

