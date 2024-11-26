Data credit service via "Internet Credit" for Nar subscribers

Nar, an affordable mobile operator, allows subscribers to order internet packages through the “Internet Credit” service when their balance is insufficient. Subscribers can request 200 MB of data credit by dialing *771#200#YES or 800 MB by dialing *771#800#YES.

A fee of 0.68 AZN is applied for 200 MB of data credit, and 1.88 AZN for 800 MB. These fees cover the full cost of the data package, service charge, and request fee, with the total amount being deducted when the subscriber tops up their balance.

Subscribers can request multiple data credits if the total credit amount does not exceed their available credit limit. The current data credit balance can be monitored by dialing *771#150#YES.

Subscribers should check their eligibility for the "Internet Credit" service by dialing 771#7#YES before using it. For more details, visit nar.az/InternetCredit.

