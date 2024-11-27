Agricultural cooperation memo to take Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia to next level

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the frame of the 25th-27th November session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries in Riyadh.

The MoU is designed to enhance synergistic agricultural collaboration between the two parties. The memorandum delineates synergistic partnerships in domains including innovative plant breeding, sustainable livestock and poultry production, collaborative scientific inquiry, proactive plant health management against pathogens and pests, strategic agricultural product exportation, and the dynamic cultivation and exchange of high-priority crop seeds. It also encompasses the exploration and strategic resolution of agricultural challenges impacting both nations.

According to the National Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, the agricultural production in Tajikistan reached 52.280 billion somoni ($4.8 billion) from January through September 2024, which is an 11.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

