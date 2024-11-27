Another set of social reforms to be tabled from January - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Totally four major packages of social reforms have been implemented in Azerbaijan over the five-year period, and the announcement of the next package was given by the President of Azerbaijan, and the next package of social reforms will be presented in January, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said in Azrbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Over the course of five years, four sets of social reforms totaling 7 billion manats ($4.1 billion) had been distributed to 4 million people, as the minister pointed out.

“Each of you assesses the state budget. Our MPs understand very well what it means to increase payments to the population by an additional 7 billion manats ($4.1 billion) in the budget each year.

Over a short period of time, the minimum wage in the country has increased 2.7 times, the minimum pension 2.5 times, and the average monthly pension 2.4 times.

The payments to people from the most vulnerable segments of the population, who receive allowances and scholarships, increased fivefold. During this period, the number of labor contracts increased by almost 600,000. The country's wage fund has increased three times,” Babayev noted.

