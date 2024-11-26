Azerbaijan makes batch of amendments to its Tax Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A total of 206 amendments were made to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan from 2021 through 2023, Head of the Main Tax Policy Department of State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Nijat Imanov said at an event dubbed “Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results” today, Trend reports.

“Over these years, 82 amendments were made related to improving management and maintaining positions in international rankings.

Meanwhile, 76 amendments were made in connection with the optimization of the tax burden and social changes, and 48 in connection with the expansion of the tax base and the fight against the shadow economy,” Imanov added.

To note, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is holding an event titled "Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results" in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

At the event, attendees will hear about the latest tax laws and regulations, as well as the results of the partnership that was formed with the appropriate government entities, business groups, and entrepreneurs.

The gathering features speeches from Samira Musayeva and Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Heads of the State Tax Service; Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan; Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Tax Policy Department; and Avaz Guliyev, Deputy Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, among other officials and experts.

