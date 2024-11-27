Needs criteria and survival threshold level to hike in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The threshold of necessity and the sustenance standard in Azerbaijan will ascend from 270 manat ($158.8) to 285 manat ($167.6) as the new year dawns on January 1, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the draft law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" discussed at the country's parliamentary meeting.

Given that the living wage is aligned with the criteria of need, both metrics will rise by over 5.5 percent relative to 2024.

Subsequent to deliberations, the paper was subjected to a vote and ratified in the initial reading.

