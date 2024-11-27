Iran enriches uranium to maximum 60 percent - Atomic Energy Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran is currently enriching uranium by 60 percent in compliance with the program, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters following a ministerial meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, in addition, uranium enrichment for different consumptions at the rates of 5 percent and 20 percent is ongoing.

Eslami noted that Iran intends to increase productivity in this field through the use of new centrifuges.

To note, according to the latest report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, since the previous report was published in August 2024, Iran has mined an additional 17.6 kilograms of 60 percent enriched uranium by October 26. The total amount of this material now stands at 182.3 kg. It was noted that such uranium could be easily enriched to 90 percent and made into a component of a nuclear weapon. Total uranium stockpiles increased by 852.6 kg to 6,604 kg during the same period.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol in accordance with the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.