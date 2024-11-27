Iran’s IRENEX reveals products to be on sale for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) will sell 76,000 tons of hydrocarbon products on November 27, Trend reports.

Out of the mentioned volume, 21,000 tons will be up for grabs on the home turf of the energy exchange.

The following goods are to be offered on the Iran Energy Exchange's domestic ring:

- Abadan Oil Refining Company's 10,000 tons of heavy naphtha, 6,000 tons of LCO, 254 tons of solvent-410

- Persian Gulf Bid-Boland Gas Processing Company's 4,000 tons of pentane, 400 tons of butane

- Mahabad Petrochemical Company's 150 tons of C6+

- Shiraz Oil Refining Company's 100 tons of iso-recycle, 100 tons of iso feed

- Barod Carbon Company's 50 tons of carbon dioxide

Furthermore, 55,000 tons of products will be on sale on the Iran Energy Exchange's export ring:

- Persian Gulf Star Oil Company's 35,000 tons of naphtha and 6,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Pars Behin Qeshm Oil Refinery's 8,080 tons of light distillate

- National Gas Company's 3,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

- Tehran Oil Refining Company's 2,000 tons of butane

- Fannavaran Petrochemical Company’s 1,000 tons of methanol

The Iran Energy Exchange's hydrocarbon sales are vital to the economy. Iran plans to boost exports while providing domestic industries with hydrocarbon products via energy exchange.

IRENEX sells its products at the SANA exchange rate.

The sale of hydrocarbons on IRENEX is vital to the country's economy. Through energy exchange, Iran seeks to boost exports and provide hydrocarbon products to local businesses.