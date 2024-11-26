Preparations for Araz-2024 joint tactical exercise wrap up (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The preparatory process for the Araz-2024 joint tactical exercise, held with the special forces of the Azerbaijan Army's Land Forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) Ground Forces near the Aslanduz settlement in the Ardabil province of Iran, has been completed, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the scenario, the personnel got acquainted with the training range. Subsequently, the meeting presented reports of the commanders on the exercise.

In line with the next phase of the Araz-2024 joint tactical exercise, servicemen from both countries have commenced the training on the exercise area.

