Azerbaijani oil hitting high road in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on November 26 danced upward by $0.52, finding its place at $75.22 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $0.5 (to $73.95 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.19 per barrel, $0.31 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $0.3 on November 26, compared to the previous indication, to $74.59.

The official exchange rate on November 27 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

