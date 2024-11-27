Axpo Nordic, Stegra ink power purchase agreement for green hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Axpo Nordic has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Stegra to supply renewable electricity to Stegra’s integrated green hydrogen, iron, and steel production facility in Boden, northern Sweden, Trend reports via Axpo.

Starting in 2027, Axpo Nordic will deliver 2.25 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity over a three-year period to power Stegra’s cutting-edge plant, which is currently under construction. The facility aims to be a key player in Sweden's green industrial transformation, producing substantial quantities of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel to support the decarbonization of heavy industry.

Both companies view the agreement as a stepping stone toward a long-term partnership.

Axpo Nordic, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Axpo Group, operates in the Nordic and Baltic energy markets with a strong focus on electricity trading, renewable energy solutions, and energy-related services. A pioneer in power purchase agreements in the region, Axpo Nordic signed its first PPA nearly two decades ago and now manages 24 TWh of renewable power from wind and solar annually, along with 3.5 GW of installed renewable capacity.

The Boden plant, once operational, is expected to significantly contribute to Sweden’s ambitious goals for renewable energy and sustainable industrial development.

