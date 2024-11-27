Azerbaijan, Lithuania forge path for joint tax working group

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan and Lithuania have agreed to establish a working group between their respective tax authorities to further enhance cooperation, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the country's Ministry of Economy.

Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the Service and President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA), held a videoconference with Edita Janušienė, Head of the State Tax Inspectorate under Lithuania’s Ministry of Finance.

Both parties decided to establish a working group during the meeting with the goal of enhancing cooperation between the two tax authorities.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of initiatives and activities designed to deepen the relationship between the two agencies, with both sides expressing satisfaction with the results achieved so far.

The conversation turned to the priorities outlined during Azerbaijan’s leadership of IOTA, with officials from both countries exploring potential partnerships to address shared challenges. Key topics included enhancing the role of tax administrations in supporting IOTA’s initiatives and improving fiscal mechanisms across member states.

Azerbaijan and Lithuania highlighted promoting fair economic practices, attracting investment, and ensuring compliance with international standards as central objectives in their partnership.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss broader areas of cooperation, including advancing international tax relations and exploring future collaborative projects. One of the key outcomes was the agreement to establish the working group, which will focus on strengthening ties between the two countries' tax authorities moving forward.

