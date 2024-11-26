Volume of loans issued by Azerbaijan's Agrarian Credit and Development Agency announced

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's Agrarian Credit and Development Agency has provided loans worth 63.4 million manat ($37.2 million) to 3,360 individuals and legal entities working in the agricultural sector in the period from January through October 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Agriculture shows that out of the funds provided on favorable terms during ten months, 48.3 million manat ($28.4 million) are loans for machinery and equipment, 1 million manat ($588,000) are soft loans, and 14.1 million manat ($8.2 million) are microcredits.

The agency allocated 15.2 million manat ($8.9 million) for the purchase of 5,208 heads of breeding animals (4,410 heads of cattle and 798 heads of small cattle) in the period from January through October 2024, as well as concessional funds.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel