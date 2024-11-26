Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Majority of residents in Azerbaijan's liberated territories now employed - minister

Society Materials 26 November 2024 17:02 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. More than 80 percent of economically active individuals living in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been provided with employment opportunities, said Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

During a discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament over the proposed budget for the State Social Protection Fund for 2025, Babayev highlighted that initiatives are underway to engage additional inhabitants in these regions.

