Kyrgyzstan, Germany seal slew of two-way deals during presidential visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. During the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Germany, a string of bilateral agreements were inked, with the goal of tightening the bonds of cooperation between the two nations, Trend reports.

According to the administration of the Kyrgyz president, the signed documents include:

- An investment agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and several companies, including Sonnenenergie a.s., AB Progressio GmbH, LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG, and the Toktogul Solar Power Station companies, to develop and operate a floating solar power plant;



- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and telc gGmbH;

- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Germany's Federal Employment Agency, telc gGmbH, and DVV International;

- An MoU between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, the Bavarian State Chancellery, the Kamensky District Administrator, and the Federal Employment Agency of Germany;

- An MoU between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and SLG SPITZKE LOGISTIK GmbH on training train operators;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan and the University of Lübeck;

- A Memorandum between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the Independent Research Institute for Environmental Protection;

- A Letter of Intent for cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan and Intertek GmbH;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan and NISBAU Anlagentechnik GmbH;

- An MoU on strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the German Travel Association (Deutsche Reiseverband e.V.), aimed at organizing the Destination Forum in Kyrgyzstan in 2025;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the German Travel Association (Deutsche Reiseverband e.V.);

- A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA);

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and *Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG;

- An MoU between the Public-Private Partnership Center at the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan and SBS Holdings to promote a PPP project for the construction and operation of a smart home component manufacturing plant;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between ODDO BHF AG Bank and Textile Trans Company;

- A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research;

- A Cooperation Agreement between the Kyrgyz State Technical University and the Technical University of the Freiberg Mining Academy.

These agreements span a wide range of sectors, including energy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and climate change, signaling the deepening of Kyrgyzstan-Germany relations in various fields.

