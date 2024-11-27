Deal between Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Development Fund, Kyrgyz Tourism Fund to smooth tourism

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund (AKDF) and the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports via AKDF.

The document was signed by Almaz Mambetov, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, and Kylychbek Rysaliev, president of the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund.

The memorandum is designed to catalyze sustainable synergies in the tourism sector.

As part of the agreement, both parties will work together to identify and assess potential tourism projects, including the evaluation of master plans, technical and economic feasibility studies, and other key documentation for project financing. Furthermore, they will leverage their knowledge and implement cutting-edge strategies from a global perspective.

A key focus will be on attracting strategic partners within the tourism industry and organizing consultative and informational events.

The parties also plan to collaborate on tourism, cultural, creative, and investment initiatives, intending to create favorable conditions for the tourism sector in both countries.

This partnership is expected to open new avenues for tourism growth and strengthen cultural and investment relations between the two nations.

