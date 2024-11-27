Iran-Europe ministerial meeting likely to be effective in triggering nuclear discussions - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) on November 29 may be effective to start nuclear discussions on a comprehensive plan of joint action, the former head of the Iranian President's Office and deputy chairman of the Moderation and Development Party Mahmoud Vaezi wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, discussions on a comprehensive joint action plan to lift sanctions have not been properly used to lift sanctions, and the country's development has slowed down.

Vaezi noted that the current Iranian government seeks bilateral cooperation in various fields with states and maintains peace and stability in the region.

"It is expected that the meeting between Iran and three European countries at the level of deputy ministers will be based on mutual respect and positive results will be achieved,” he noted.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol in accordance with the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.