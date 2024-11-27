Azerbaijan to host Islamic Trade Finance Corporation-orchestrated forum in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan will host the TCCA+ (Trade Connect Central Asia+) forum in 2025, Trend reports.

The forum will be organized by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

To note, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Group, presented its Trade Connect Central Asia+ (TCCA+) Program at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

For a more detailed insight into the TCCA+ program, we present an exclusive interview with Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of Trade Solutions Complex at ITFC.

ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. Established in January 2008, its primary goal is to promote trade among member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), aiming to improve socio-economic conditions for people worldwide.

Since its inception, ITFC has provided funding of $75 billion to OIC member countries, becoming a leading provider of trade solutions to meet their needs. With a mission to act as a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the corporation helps organizations from these countries gain better access to trade financing and provides them with the tools needed to enhance their competitiveness in the global market.

