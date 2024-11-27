Nar continues mobile communications trainings in regions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Known for its affordable offers and educational projects, Nar continues its regular Fundamentals of Mobile Communication training sessions for telecommunications students, aimed at training communication professionals in Azerbaijan.

The latest training was held at Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU) in Ganja city. During the training, students explored the evolution of mobile technologies, GSM network architecture, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G technologies, mobile communication structure, wireless transmission networks, and frequency management. The training, held in an interactive format, involved students discussing the covered topics in groups. The session took place in the Nar Lab, established at Azerbaijan Technological University.

It is worth noting that Nar collaborates with Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) and Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU) to create significant opportunities for students specializing in telecommunications to gain both theoretical and practical knowledge. As part of this collaboration, Nar has established mobile communication labs at both universities, enabling students to work with mobile technologies and gain real-world network experience.

For more information about Nar’s education-focused social projects, visit the official website at nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.