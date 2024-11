BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken necessary measures to hold the next municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

Panahov read out at the meeting a draft decision on holding municipal election, which was adopted unanimously.

To note, the next municipal election in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29, 2025.

