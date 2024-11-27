Iranian holding stands ready to invest in Kyrgyzstan's mining industry

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. The Iranian mining investment holding Sadr Tamin Investment Company is ready to invest in mining projects in Kyrgyzstan, the holding's General Director Amir-Hossein Naderi said during a meeting with the Kyrgyz Ambassador Turdakun Sydykov, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting attended by members of the holding's board of directors and executives from sectoral mining companies featured a presentation in which Sydykov detailed the Kyrgyz government’s efforts to improve the country's investment climate, including existing incentives and benefits for foreign investors.

The ambassador also briefed on current and prospective deposits in Kyrgyzstan, including polymetallic and rare earth metal deposits.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit of a working group from the Iranian holding to Kyrgyzstan to conduct substantive negotiations and sign relevant agreements for implementing promising investment proposals for the development of deposits in Kyrgyzstan.

