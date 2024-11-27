Azerbaijan's CEC chairman calls for political party engagement in coming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, has urged political parties to be active in the upcoming municipal elections to ensure a broader range of candidates, Trend reports.

The chairman made his statement at today’s meeting of the CEC.

"I particularly appeal to political parties to actively participate in the municipal elections. As the CEC, we will create the necessary conditions for the active involvement of candidates in the elections, following the requirements of the law," Panahov said.

To note, the forthcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

