Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's CEC chairman calls for political party engagement in coming municipal election

Politics Materials 27 November 2024 17:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's CEC chairman calls for political party engagement in coming municipal election

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, has urged political parties to be active in the upcoming municipal elections to ensure a broader range of candidates, Trend reports.

The chairman made his statement at today’s meeting of the CEC.

"I particularly appeal to political parties to actively participate in the municipal elections. As the CEC, we will create the necessary conditions for the active involvement of candidates in the elections, following the requirements of the law," Panahov said.

To note, the forthcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more