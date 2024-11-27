Disability payouts see substantial growth in Azerbaijan over past half-decade - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The disability pension has increased 2.3 times in the last 5 years, the benefits 3.5 times, and the growth amounted to 230-350 percent, not 20-30 percent, the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament during the discussion of the draft laws “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025” and “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025”.

“If in 2018 the total amount of social payments on disability was 1.2 billion manat ($705,000), today this amount is approaching 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion). We have increased the amount of funds paid only to people with disabilities to 1.3 billion manat ($764 million).

Moreover, it was noted that disability pensioners are obliged to have an insurance record. Anyway, there is a misunderstanding there. The insurance record for disability pension is required only for the period of working capacity of this person.

There is no such requirement for the period after disability. If a citizen never worked and later became disabled, they cannot be included in the retirement system due to non-payment of Social Security; they will be included in the benefit system. If a citizen worked and subsequently became disabled, they only need 4 months of insurance for each year of disability. We believe that this is quite a compromise approach,” the minister said.