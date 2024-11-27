Iran unveils latest metrics on revitalized mining operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The activity of 161 mines has been restored in Iran over the past 100 days, Trend reports via the Iranian Geological and Mining Organization.

Small mines have presented 59 bid packages to investors over the mentioned period, and investors have invested about $1.1 billion in mining sector development projects.

Meanwhile, in 100 days, 133 mines were put into operation, 261 mines were licensed, and 160 million tons of minerals were extracted.

Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade reported that the country produced 5.4 million tons of crude steel, 4.7 million tons of steel products, 209,000 tons of copper and aluminum ingots, 17.4 million tons of cement, and 90,000 tons of zinc and lead in 100 days.

To note, about 12,000 mines operate in Iran. Reports indicate that Iran's mine reserves exceed 50 billion tons. Production from mines in Iran averages more than 400 million tons per year.

