Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss state border demarcation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. A regular meeting of the working groups of the Tajik-Uzbek joint demarcation commission took place from November 23 through November 27, 2024, in Tajikistan's Khujand, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting focused on the progress of the demarcation line along the Tajik-Uzbek state border. The discussions addressed the project-related issues concerning the boundary line between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a relevant protocol. The next meeting will be held in Uzbekistan.

The total length of the Tajik-Uzbek state border is 1,332 kilometers, including 105 kilometers of river border and 1,227 kilometers of land border. Joint work on the demarcation of the Tajik-Uzbek border began in 2019 and continues to this day. A visa-free regime has been implemented for citizens of both countries, allowing stays of up to 30 days.