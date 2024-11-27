Western media perpetuates 'Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan' myths - community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Western Azerbaijan Community has raised a red flag over the ongoing tide of misleading stories from certain Western media outlets, painting Armenia as a "Christian" nation while casting Azerbaijan as a "Muslim" one, Trend reports.

The community has recently articulated its concerns regarding a targeted initiative aimed at Azerbaijan during COP29.

"Recently, during COP29, we witnessed a smear campaign against Azerbaijan orchestrated by certain Western media outlets. These self-proclaimed ‘independent’ media, who often tout ‘freedom of speech,’ have become mere instruments of anti-Azerbaijan and Islamophobic political agendas. Unfortunately, some Western media continue to spread myths about 'Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan,' forcing societies to view the issue solely through the lens of ethnic and religious fanaticism," the statement read.

The community also highlighted a documentary broadcast by the French channel ARTE, characterizing it as replete with disparaging narratives against Azerbaijan.

"This documentary is yet another example of how racism and hatred toward Azerbaijan have permeated all spheres of French society in the twenty-first century. The regular defamatory statements made by the French Ambassador to Armenia, who falsely claims to be a diplomat, not only disgrace his country but also 'inspire' the radical part of Armenian society, alongside a rise in racism," the community's statement concluded.

