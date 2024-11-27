New research center established at UNEC

A new research center has been established at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) to support the advancement of the country's oil industry.

The center, titled "Resource-Saving Technologies in Hydrocarbon Production, Transportation, and Processing," is dedicated to developing innovative scientific and technical solutions for the oil sector, which is a vital component of the national economy. It also aims to address challenges in the field through a scientific and systematic approach.

The center's activities will encompass several key areas, including conducting research to enhance resource efficiency in the oil industry. Additionally, it will offer training programs, facilitate laboratory research, and incorporate these initiatives into academic curricula. The center aspires to participate in local and international competitions, secure research funding, and publish its findings in reputable international journals.