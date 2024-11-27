Russia’s Putin arrives in Kazakhstan's Astana on state visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, on state visit, Trend reports.

High-level meetings between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia are scheduled.

On November 28, under the chairmanship of Tokayev, a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council will take place, with the participation of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The member countries will discuss issues of regional and international security. Following the meeting, a number of important documents will be signed.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a regional international organization in the field of collective security involving several post-Soviet states. The proclaimed goals are: "strengthening peace, international and regional security and stability, and protecting the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of member states on a collective basis, with priority given to political means for achieving these goals".