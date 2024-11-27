Draft Calendar Plan for municipal elections turns available - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The draft calendar plan for municipal elections is already ready, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Arifa Mukhtarova, said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

She emphasized that the deadline for the submission of documents necessary for candidate registration will commence on December 10 and conclude on December 30.

The upcoming municipal elections are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel