Tajikistan and Maldives sign visa waiver agreement

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. Tajikistan and the Maldives have signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for their citizens, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The agreement was signed in New York by Jonibek Hikmat, Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Ali Naseer Mohamed, Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the UN.

Under the new agreement, citizens of both countries will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit, and short-term stays of up to 30 days in the other country.

The agreement is open-ended and will come into effect 30 days after both sides receive written diplomatic notifications confirming the completion of internal procedures required for its implementation.

According to the Statistics Agency of Tajikistan, more than 1,223 million foreign citizens visited Tajikistan in the first nine months of 2024, which is an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period last year.

