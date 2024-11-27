Municipal elections in Azerbaijan: CEC chairman addresses voters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. We urge voters to actively participate in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said this at today's CEC meeting, Trend reports.

Panahov highlighted the significant engagement of the Azerbaijani populace in the electoral process.

“We also urge citizens to actively participate in the municipal elections. In particular, we call on women and youth to actively participate in the elections as candidates,” the CEC chairman added.

To note, the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

