BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The date of the next municipal election in Azerbaijan has been announced, Trend reports.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the country's Central Election Commission.

According to the decision, the next municipal election will be held on January 29, 2025.

To note, the last municipal election in Azerbaijan was held in 2019.

