Georgia's revised voting system set for new presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Georgia’s sixth president will be elected for the first time by an electoral college comprising 300 members, Trend reports.

The presidential election is scheduled for December 14 at 9:00 (GMT+4).

Under the Constitution, a candidate must secure at least two-thirds of the votes from the electoral college members to win in the first round. If no candidate achieves this majority, a second round of voting will take place.

The inauguration ceremony for the new president is set to occur on December 29, the third Sunday after the election.

The head of state will serve a term of five years.

The Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party has nominated Mikheil Kavelashvili as its candidate for the post of Georgia’s sixth president.

