BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A working group has been approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan to verify the authenticity of information in the petition signatures and documents submitted by candidates, political parties, and political party blocs for the upcoming municipal elections, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at today’s CEC meeting.

To note, the next municipal election in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29, 2025.

