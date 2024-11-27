Azerbaijan announces campaign period for looming municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The campaign trail for Azerbaijan's forthcoming municipal election will kick off on January 6, 2025, and will wrap up on January 28 at the stroke of midnight (GMT+4), Trend reports.

At a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova shared these details, emphasizing that election ballots will be prepared by January 19.

To note, the next municipal election in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29, 2025.

