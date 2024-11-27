Azerconnect Group featured in TIME Magazine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. TIME, one of the world’s most-read magazines, highlighted Azerconnect Group’s activities in its recent article on Azerbaijan. The article titled ‘Azerconnect Group – Connecting Azerbaijan to the World’ recognizes Azerconnect group as a leading ICT company, shedding light on the strategic partnership signed earlier this year with the world’s telecommunications giant Vodafone. The article notes that the partner agreement will enable Azerconnect Group to accelerate development in crucial areas such as digitisation, security operations centres, network technologies and commercial services.

In his interview to the magazine Azerconnect Group’s Chief Executive Officer Emil Masimov highlighted the company’s sufficient resources and a robust enough infrastructure as enablers for deploying advanced technologies in the country: ‘In the telecommunications and ICT world, the pace of digital acceleration presents a challenge in terms of long-term planning. Flexibility in responding to market changes is instrumental for overcoming the challenges.’

The article also highlights that Azerconnect Group was named Azerbaijan’s Best Managed Company by Deloitte, recognized as a Top Employer in Azerbaijan by the Top Employers Institute, and won other international awards for its outstanding initiatives.

The content also features the company's sustainability projects, outlining how advanced business models have significantly increased energy efficiency and lowered energy consumption by up to 60%.

Discover the article at the link: (hyperlink: https://time.com/partnercontent/)

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.