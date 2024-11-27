Polish President's visit to Armenian-Azerbaijani border area turns further anti-Azerbaijani move - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border region, accompanied by members of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA), is yet another example of anti-Azerbaijani policies pursued by some European Union member states and European institutions, Azerbaijan’s MFA shared in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

The publication voiced regret over the participation of the Polish president—whose country is officially a "strategic partner" of Azerbaijan—in what was described as an unacceptable diplomatic "binoculars show" that escalated tensions between Azerbaijan and Poland.

Despite multiple official appeals from Azerbaijan to the Polish presidential administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Polish side did not back away from this provocative move. Azerbaijan has reserved the right to take appropriate diplomatic measures in response to this unfriendly action.

