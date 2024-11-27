Azerbaijan counts allocations for external power supply in Fuzuli district's five villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Over 3.9 million manat ($2.29 million) have been allocated for external power supply work in five villages of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, Trend reports via the unified public procurement internet portal.

Preparations for conducting the work have been launched by the national electrical grid operator, Azerishig.

The project envisages laying a 35 kV power transmission line to provide external power supply to Dovlatyarli ('smart village') together with Zargar, Gayigchi, Gizil Gishlag, and Garamammadli villages.

The organization entrusted the implementation of this work to Harmony Industrial Construction and Engineering Group village and signed relevant contracts with it.

