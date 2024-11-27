Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency, Turkish DHA expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Trend News Agency and the Turkish Demiroren News Agency (DHA), one of Türkiye's leading media outlets, are expanding their cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

Ilgar Huseynov, Director of Trend News Agency, and Cemal Coskun, General Director of DHA, inked an agreement in Istanbul to deepen and diversify ties between the two agencies.

Besides, Huseynov and Coskun agreed to collaborate in promoting the agencies' joint activities on the international stage.

To note, in October 2022, Trend and DHA signed two agreements. As per the initial agreement, Trend will coordinate the English-language and Azerbaijani versions of DHAPRESS, the news outlet that functions in Türkiye. Trend will provide informational support for the DHAPRESS project on political, economic, energy, and other issues related to the Caspian region, Central Asia, Iran, Russia, and other areas. Under the second agreement, DHA and Trend are also cooperating in the information technology (IT) sector.

The presentation of the DHAPRESS project took place last year during the Shusha Global Media Forum. One of the project's key advantages is that, for the first time, an Azerbaijani news feed is being hosted on Türkiye's major media platform. The presentation was attended by the leadership of Trend and DHA, officials, and representatives of both international and local media.

